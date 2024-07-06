StockNews.com Lowers SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SKM. Nomura upgraded SK Telecom from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura Securities upgraded SK Telecom from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SKM

SK Telecom Stock Performance

SK Telecom stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. SK Telecom has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SK Telecom will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. CWM LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SK Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom by 1,558.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SK Telecom by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter.

SK Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.