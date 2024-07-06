StockNews.com Lowers TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Sell

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
TowneBank Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $26.78 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TowneBank
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TowneBank
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.