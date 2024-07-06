StockNews.com Lowers TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Sell

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

TowneBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $26.78 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TowneBank

TowneBank Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 43,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in TowneBank by 2,973.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in TowneBank by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

