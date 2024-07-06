StockNews.com Lowers Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Hold

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TCOM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. CLSA raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.42. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.