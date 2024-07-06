StockNews.com Upgrades G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to “Buy”

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

GIII has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

GIII stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.79. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $609.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

