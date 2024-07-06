StockNews.com Upgrades Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) to “Buy”

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Pampa Energía Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PAM opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $52.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $3.52. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

