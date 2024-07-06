Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

NYSE:SRI opened at $14.25 on Friday. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $394.30 million, a P/E ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $239.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO James Zizelman bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,180. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 243,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stoneridge by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Stoneridge by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

