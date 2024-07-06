Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Shares of Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 27784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Get Strategic Metals alerts:

Strategic Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 16.61.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Strategic Metals

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc. The company had a portfolio of approximately 100 projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.