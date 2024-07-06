Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.63

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.63 and traded as high as $25.25. Strattec Security shares last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 10,478 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Strattec Security

In related news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, purchased 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $173,602.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 412,341 shares in the company, valued at $10,143,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 9.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter worth $325,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $10,270,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

