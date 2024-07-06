Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stryker by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Stryker by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,302,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $355,904,000 after purchasing an additional 129,304 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 12.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.32.

Stryker stock traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,805. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

