Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Shares Up 6.4%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 1,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 34,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
Stryve Foods Stock Up 6.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $0.34. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 432.63% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods
About Stryve Foods
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stryve Foods
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.