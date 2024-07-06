Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Shares Up 6.4%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 1,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 34,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Stryve Foods Stock Up 6.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $0.34. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 432.63% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

About Stryve Foods

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stryve Foods stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryve Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNAX Free Report ) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 9.65% of Stryve Foods worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

