Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 34,097 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Veralto worth $53,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the first quarter worth about $759,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Veralto in the first quarter worth about $1,219,000. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Veralto by 36.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLTO opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $102.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.03.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

