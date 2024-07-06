Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $57.17 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $57,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $13,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ESS opened at $272.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $284.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.