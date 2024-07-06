Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $66,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 32.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 156,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $78.80 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $85.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

