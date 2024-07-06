Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 346,118 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,089,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $54,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 73,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRDM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

