Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,620 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 379,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $67,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $176.68 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $188.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.30 and its 200 day moving average is $169.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

