Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 19,017 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 528,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,017 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $62,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.30.

FNV opened at $123.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of -49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $149.06.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

