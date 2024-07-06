Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) SVP Sells $62,100.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,329.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Grant Whitney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

SNCY opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $637.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 150,735 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $7,078,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.