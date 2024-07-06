Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) SVP Sells $62,100.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,329.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Grant Whitney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84.
SNCY opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $637.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 150,735 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $7,078,000.
SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.
