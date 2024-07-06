SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

SunOpta stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 1,291.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,718 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth about $1,375,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 20,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

