Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.06

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.06 and traded as high as C$7.33. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$7.29, with a volume of 141,947 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.58.

Surge Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$712.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.96.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.17). Surge Energy had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of C$158.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.7599558 earnings per share for the current year.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

Featured Articles

