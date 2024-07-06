SWS Partners Sells 1,492 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SWS Partners reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Etfidea LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $204.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $588.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $210.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.