Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Shares Up 3.1%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.24. 12,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 144,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Swvl Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swvl

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Swvl stock. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Gerber LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Swvl at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

