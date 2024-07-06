Taiko (TAIKO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $657.54 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Taiko has a market capitalization of $657.54 million and approximately $93.66 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Taiko has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for about $2.35 or 0.00004122 BTC on popular exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,934,891 coins. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 2.31511488 USD and is up 24.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $108,357,763.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

