TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.28.
A number of brokerages have commented on TAL. HSBC started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
TAL Education Group stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,072.93 and a beta of 0.01.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $429.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.03 million. On average, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
