TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on TAL. HSBC started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,072.93 and a beta of 0.01.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $429.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.03 million. On average, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

