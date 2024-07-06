Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,166 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after buying an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after buying an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after buying an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $759,810,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $409,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Target stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

