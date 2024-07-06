Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $636.19

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 636.19 ($8.05) and traded as low as GBX 604.69 ($7.65). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 612.50 ($7.75), with a volume of 1,375,771 shares traded.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TATE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 760 ($9.61) to GBX 790 ($9.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.88) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on TATE

Tate & Lyle Stock Up 1.3 %

Tate & Lyle Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,392.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 661.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 636.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.89, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is 4,318.18%.

About Tate & Lyle

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.