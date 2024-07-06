Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Shares Up 2.6%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.33. 1,005 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 555% from the average session volume of 153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29.

Tate & Lyle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6051 per share. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

