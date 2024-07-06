TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.59 and traded as low as C$1.97. TDb Split shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 6,300 shares trading hands.

TDb Split Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.58.

TDb Split Company Profile

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Featured Articles

