TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.21.

FTI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th.

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2,899.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 378,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 366,266 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $37,976,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $6,836,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 160,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 106,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

