Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $131.80 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on THC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.