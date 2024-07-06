Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.68

Shares of Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Tern shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 530,796 shares traded.

Tern Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of £8.65 million, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Tern Company Profile



Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

