Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $295.01

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 295.01 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 311.30 ($3.94). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 311 ($3.93), with a volume of 11,728,020 shares.

Get Tesco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.43) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.43) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSCO

Tesco Stock Performance

Tesco Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 307.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 295.01. The company has a market cap of £21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,244.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,800.00%.

Tesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.