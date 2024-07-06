Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 6.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Thursday after China Renaissance upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. China Renaissance now has a $290.00 price target on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $248.35 and last traded at $246.39. 166,561,471 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 80,957,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.26.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC dropped their price target on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.71.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.70. The stock has a market cap of $802.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

