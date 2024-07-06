Tharisa (LON:THS) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.60

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86.60 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 86.60 ($1.10), with a volume of 1294269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.60 ($1.07).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Tharisa from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £257.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 65.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,904.76%.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

