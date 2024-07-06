The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives $34.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

BRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $31,990.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,435.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $31,990.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,435.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $153,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,404.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $510,385. 22.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,015,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,353 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,586,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 916,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 329,998 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 345,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after buying an additional 162,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

