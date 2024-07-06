The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $133.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.45. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

