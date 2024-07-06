The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.84

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.84 and traded as low as $17.76. The India Fund shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 75,476 shares trading hands.

The India Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The India Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The India Fund by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The India Fund by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

