The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.84

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.84 and traded as low as $17.76. The India Fund shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 75,476 shares trading hands.
The India Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
