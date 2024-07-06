The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $39.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

