The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.96

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.96 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 12.05 ($0.15). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 103,610 shares.

The Parkmead Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £13.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.96.

About The Parkmead Group

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

