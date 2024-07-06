The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $140.00

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.77). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.77), with a volume of 56,433 shares changing hands.

The Quarto Group Stock Up 12.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11. The company has a market capitalization of £57.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.46 and a beta of 0.47.

The Quarto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, US Publishing and UK Publishing. The company creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays and narratives, health and healing, holiday, individual chefs and restaurants, media tie-in, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, and vegan and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other design; biography, business and economics, poetry, history, political and social science, and true crime; kits, fiction, non-friction, and activity books; and computers, mathematics, nature, science, space, and technology and engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Quarto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Quarto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.