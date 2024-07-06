The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $40.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMPL. DA Davidson upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

In other news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,461,000 after acquiring an additional 259,144 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,242,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,222,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,425,000 after buying an additional 105,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,747,000 after buying an additional 47,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,892,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,535,000 after buying an additional 82,235 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

