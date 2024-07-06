thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.45

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.45 and traded as low as $4.53. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 6.29%.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.