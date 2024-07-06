Time Finance (LON:TIME) Hits New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 49.48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.75 ($0.62), with a volume of 1461106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.58).

Get Time Finance alerts:

Specifically, insider Edward Rimmer bought 22,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,667.26 ($12,227.75). 15.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Time Finance Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £44.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,195.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

About Time Finance

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Time Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.