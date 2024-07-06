Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Trading Down 2%

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 11,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 10,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Titan Logix Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.70 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Titan Logix (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.75 million during the quarter. Titan Logix had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%.

Titan Logix Company Profile

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

