Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.48

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and traded as high as $15.99. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 3,684 shares changing hands.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.