Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.48

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and traded as high as $15.99. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 3,684 shares changing hands.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPZ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 242.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 303,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 127,763 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.