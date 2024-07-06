Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.22

Shares of Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.22 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10). Totally shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 341,124 shares traded.

Totally Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The company has a market cap of £14.74 million, a P/E ratio of -515.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Totally Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.