Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,760 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 111% compared to the average volume of 1,310 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBRK. BMO Capital Markets raised Rubrik from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

NYSE RBRK opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.42. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.60 million. Analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.68 EPS for the current year.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

