Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 14,636 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,189 call options.

Institutional Trading of Futu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Futu by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Futu by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Futu by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Futu by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Futu will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. CLSA upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.37.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Further Reading

