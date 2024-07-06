Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $309.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TT opened at $331.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.79. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $345.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

