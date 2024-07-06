trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $3.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.93.
A number of research firms have commented on TRVG. Mizuho decreased their price target on trivago from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $140.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.63.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). trivago had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
