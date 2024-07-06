trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $3.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.93.

A number of research firms have commented on TRVG. Mizuho decreased their price target on trivago from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 67,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $140.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.63.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). trivago had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

