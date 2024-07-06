TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.48 and last traded at $33.48. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.37.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Company Profile
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.
